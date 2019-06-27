This content was published on June 27, 2019 3:09 PM

The planned Parco Val Calanca in southern Graubünden is marked by far-reaching untouched nature (sda-ats)

Val Calanca will be home to the first regional nature park in Italian-speaking Switzerland. The Parco Val Calanca, to be finished by 2023, will cover just over 100 square kilometres of untouched nature in a relatively secluded valley in canton Graubünden.

The park, near the border with canton Ticino, extends across the municipalities of Buseno, Calanca, Rossa and, higher up in Val Calenca, parts of Mesocco.

park map Map of Val Calanca

The nature park will offer the municipalities and their inhabitants the chance to preserve the extensive pristine nature, the valuable landscape and the rich cultural heritage, the cantonal government saidexternal link on Thursday. At the same time, sustainable economic development could be initiated, it added.

The government approved the adaptation of the regional plan for Parco Val Calanca, which in February was approved by 92% of votersexternal link in Rossa, Calanca and Buseno.

The nature park in Val Calanca is the remains of a previously larger park vision: a second national park that would have extended from the Graubünden Oberland via Val Mesolcina to canton Ticino. However, that project was rejected in a referendum.

Switzerland has 18 parksexternal link but only one national parkexternal link, also in canton Graubünden.

+ More information on Switzerland’s parksexternal link





National park Locarno Second national park rejected in local votes A project to set up a major nature park around the town of Locarno in southern Switzerland has failed at the ballot box. This content was published on June 10, 2018 6:16 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) الناخبون السويسريون يرفضون إنشاء محمية طبيعية





Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram