It is estimated that up to a third of asylum seekers slated for deportation go into hiding. (Keystone)

A parliamentary committee has warned that the use of administrative detention to ensure the return of asylum seekers is not uniform across Switzerland’s 26 cantons, raising the risk of “borderline legal” practices.

In its report published on Thursday, the House of Representatives’ Management Committee asked the government to “put its house in order” on the issue of administrative detention.

Such detention may be ordered if there are fears a person may attempt to evade deportation and if the removal is likely to happen soon. However, administration detention must not exceed 18 months (12 months for minors).

According to an assessment conducted by Bern’s Parliamentary Control of the Administration (CPA) on cases between 2011 and 2014, administrative detention was found to be an effective means of ensuring removal of rejected asylum seekers. However, it was not necessary in all cases. The CPA found a wide divergence of practices between cantons.

While the discrepancies may in part be explained by the age, sex or country of origin of the applicants, it still did not account for the differences between cantons. For example, in canton Obwalden 61% of rejected asylum seekers were under administrative detention, compared to 24% in canton Geneva. Applicants may be treated differently depending on the canton they’ve been allocated, the assessment report stated.

Another major criticism was the mismanagement of data by the federal government. It is therefore not possible to know how many persons scheduled to be deported have gone into hiding. The CPA estimates the proportion of such cases to be as high as a third of unsuccessful asylum applicants.

