This content was published on November 17, 2019 5:01 PM

Hans Stöckli from the Socialist Party held onto his Senate seat representing Canton Bern. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

Incumbents held on to many seats in the six cantons with Senate races on Sunday. The biggest upset came in Canton Ticino, which elected its first female senator in a narrow defeat over a veteran senator.



Green Party candidate Regula Rytz, who made a splash in the October 20 elections, came up short for the Senate seat in Canton Bern on Sunday. The canton elected incumbent Hans Stöckli from the Socialist Party (SP) and Werner Salzmann from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), regaining the party’s seat lost to the Conservative Democratic party in the last election.



While the Greens didn’t take home seats on Sunday, they have shown the greatest gains in the Senate of all the parties taking home three additional seats thus far.



One of the biggest upsets, Marina Carobbio of the Socialist Party defeated veteran senator Filippo Lombardi from the Christian Democratic Party who was up for his sixth consecutive term. This makes Carobbio, who won by a small margin of 45 votes, the first woman to be elected to the Senate in Ticino.



The SVP took home the other Senate seat in Ticino.



In the other four cantons that voted on Sunday, the incumbents came out on top.



In Zurich, Ruedi Noser from the Radical Liberals (FDP) retained his seat to join Daniel Jositsch from the SP, who was one of seven candidates for the Senate elected in the first round.



The Christian Democratic Party (CVP) scored one seat in St Gallen, helping the centrist party hold on to their majority in the Senate at least for now.



In Solothurn, Socialist Party representative Roberto Zanetti held on to his seat in the Senate, joining Pirmin Bischof from the centrist CVP who was re-elected in the first round.



Canton Zug will be represented by a combo of the CVP and FDP, which has been the case for 50 years. Matthias Michel from the FDP joins Peter Hegglin who won on October 20.



The last four seats in the Senate will be decided next weekend when Cantons Aargau, Schwyz and Basel Country hold their second-round voting.

Keystone-SDA/jdp

