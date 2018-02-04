This content was published on February 4, 2018 3:55 PM Feb 4, 2018 - 15:55

Winner Shale Wagman of Canada (17) in full flight

The 17-year-old Canadian Shale Wagman was awarded first prize last night at the ‘Prix de Lausanne’ International Ballet Competition, as well as the artistic prize.

He is one of eight dancers who all receive a scholarship to one of the 72 ballet schools that are partners with the event.

The seven other winners range in age from 15 to 18 and come from South Korea (two dancers), China (two), Brazil, Paraguay and the United States.

The jury, made up of personalities from the world of dance, was headed by Ted Brandsen, artistic director of the HET National Ballet of the Netherlands.

Some 74 candidates competed in this 46th edition of the competition. The jury followed their performance over five days of classes, rehearsals and performances, both classical and contemporary.

The competition was held at the Beaulieu Theatre in Lausanne, on the shores of Geneva, and was also livestreamed onlineexternal link.

