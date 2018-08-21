Patricia Schulz on "heroes and heroines" of our time Politics Foreign Affairs Society in depth: International Geneva ... Print comment See in other languages: 3 See in other languages: 3 Languages: 3 (de) Patricia Schulz über unvorstellbare Gewalt und Motivation (fr) Patricia Schulz à propos de la violence inimaginable et de la motivation (it) Violenza inimmaginabile e motivazione personale Embed code <iframe title="Patricia Schulz on "heroes and heroines" of our time" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44344016' width='640' height='360' name='Patricia Schulz on "heroes and heroines" of our time'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above.