The humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity has invited donations for a campaign to support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

The humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company, will use the money to give emergency assistance to the elderly, homeless and people with economic or social difficulties.

Contributions to the campaign can be made via the website https://www.glueckskette.ch/external link or the postal account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”.

Since it was established 74 years ago, Swiss Solidarityexternal link has collected more than CHF1.8 billion ($1.83 billion) in public donations to fund projects both in Switzerland and abroad, including CHF34.7 million last year.





