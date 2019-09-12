The boxes with the collected signatures were piled up outside the parliament building before campaigners handed them in to the Federal Chancellery. (Keystone/Peter Schneider)

Voters are likely to have the final say on a proposal to ban tobacco advertising targeting both minors and young adults in Switzerland.

On Thursday, campaigners handed in more than 113,000 signatures collected (a minimum of 100,000 needed) over the past 18 months for a people’s initiative forcing a nationwide ballot on the issue.

Currently tobacco advertising is not allowed on radio and television. The proposal wants an absolute advertising ban in print media, online, posters, in cinemas and shops. It also aims at outlawing sponsoring by tobacco companies and special promotional sales.

The number of smokers in Switzerland has remained stable at 25% since 2011. Most of them took up the habit when they were teenagers, according to the campaignersexternal link.

They argue that parliament failed to pass necessary legal amendments in the past few years. The Senate is scheduled to debate a reform of the tobacco law again next week, including the ratification of a World Health Organization accord on tobacco control.

The initiative was launched by a broad alliance of health groups, sports organisations, doctors and teachers in March 2018.

Parliament is due to discuss the initiative before the government will set a date for a nationwide vote.



