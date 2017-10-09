December 9, 1964 . Boarding the plane that will take him to New York, where he would deliver a famous speech to the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Jorge Oller. Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

September 18, 1960 . Wearing a straw hat, Che sits next to commandante Jorge Papita Serguera, at a general assembly in Camagüey. (Photo: Rogelio Arias, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

August 16, 1962 . Che addressing workers at the opening of the naval shipyard of Chulima, on the banks of the Almendares river. (Photo: Fernando Lezcano, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

February 2, 1960. Guevara gives a statement to a journalist at the José Martí airport. (Photo: unknown, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

August 25, 1963 . Participating in the second edition of the chess tournament “Capablanca in Memoriam”, in Havana. (Photo: Rafael Calvo, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

May 9, 1964 . Che giving the closing remarks at the “Youth and Revolution” seminar at the Cuban Ministry for Industry. (Photo: unknown, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

September 1966 . “Taking the bull by the horns”. Che Guevara practicing his bullfighting moves at a farm near San Andrés, a training site for his future mission in Bolivia. (Photo: Orlando Borrego, Centro de Documentación del Periódico Granma)

An exhibition of never-before-seen images of Ernesto Che Guevara has visited some dozen Swiss towns, as part of a celebration organised by the Swiss-Cuba Association to mark a half-century since the revolutionary’s death.



The “¡Che vive!” (“Che lives!”) exhibition features photos dating from the period following the Cuban revolution in 1959. The images have been selected from a collection of thousands that were for years conserved in the archives of the Granma newspaper, before being recently published in the work “Che: the early years. Unseen photographs 1959-1964”, by René Lechleiter and Richard Frick.



Ernesto “Che” Guevara, born in 1928 in Argentina, is an emblematic figure of 20th-century history. Having developed revolutionary ideas as a medical student, he travelled to Mexico to meet the Castro brothers before taking part in the successful Cuban revolution of 1959. Following this he occupied diverse public roles in the new Cuban state, as well as travelling to Africa and elsewhere in Latin America to spread socialist ideas. He was captured and executed in Bolivia on October 9, 1967.

