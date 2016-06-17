Take a look Picture of the week Culture Society ... Print 3 Share: share on google + share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 7 Languages: 7 (ar) صورة الأسبوع (de) Bild der Woche (es) Foto de la semana (fr) L'image de la semaine (it) L'immagine della settimana (ja) 今週の写真 (zh) 本周图片 An 11-metre replica of Christ the Redeemer in Rio is transported by helicopter from the Guschakopf, eastern Switzerland, to near the Wartenstein ruin above Pfäfers, on October 27. The art piece was shown originally during the BadRagartz regional art show in 2015. (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller) A flock of starlings flies over the Lavaux on an autumn morning near Grandvaux, canton of Vaud, October 20, 2016. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during the "Long Life Ceremony" at the Hallenstadion in Zurich on October 14. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza) On Switzerland’s first “castle day” on October 2, 2016, Schloss Hallwyl in Seengen in canton Aargau was one of several castles to open its gates. (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey) The "Ship of Tolerance", an art installation from artists Ilya and Emilia Kabakov, floats in Lake Zug on September 28, 2016. Schoolchildren from all over canton Zug drew pictures based on the themes of tolerance and respect, which make up the ship's sail. (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey) Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann waits to address the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20 (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Itchy feet: a woman at the “travellers’ fair 2016” in Bern on September 15 (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) A crescent sculpture, "Peak of Freedom", in the Appenzell Alps on September 1. Solar panels supply the crescent with electricity so that it lights up at night. The artist, Christian Meier, a staunch atheist, wants to spark debate over the meaning of summit crosses. (KEYSTONE/Christian Meier) Tianna Bartoletta from the United States lands in the sand in the long jump competition at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich on September 1 (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza). More than 8,000 hobby athletes swam around 1.5 kilometres across Lake Zurich on August 24, in what is an annual event. (Pascal Mora) A wind turbine blade is transported with a special vehicle to an alpine lake in canton Valais on August 18. (Olivier Maire/Keystone) Sad? Nope. Swiss cycling champ Fabian Cancellara shows his emotions after the men's time trial road race in the Rio Olympics, in which he won the gold medal on August 10. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) Inaugurating the ski jump at Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland on August 1, 2016 (Urs Flüeler, Keystone) Double rainbow near Gryon, canton Vaud, on July 27, 2016 (Anthony Anex, Keystone) Cyclists in the Tour de France leave Bern on July 20, 2016. Ahead of them lay the 17th stage of the race, made up of 184km between Bern and Finhaut-Emosson in canton Valais. (Keystone/Lukas Lehmann). A cold front brought snow to the Swiss mountains this past week. A cow reacts on the Julier Pass on July 14. (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller) The festival season is underway: a visitor wakes up at the Openair Frauenfeld on June 7, 2016(Keystone/Benjamin Manser) Xherdan Shaqiri scores on an acrobatic goal for Switzerland at Euro 2016(Keystone/AP Photo/Michael Sohn) After a long spell of rain, Switzerland experienced a short heat wave this week.(Ennio Leanza/Keystone) The submerged quay for a restaurant in Steinach on June 17. Many parts of Switzerland were flooded following strong rains.(Ennio Leanza/Keystone). Glattbrugg station, canton Zurich on June 7. Commuters wait for a replacement train after a cable fire put trains out of action in the area. The Swiss Federal Railway suspects arson.(Ennio Leanza, Keystone) In this series, swissinfo.ch picture editors choose an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.