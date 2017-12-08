This content was published on December 8, 2017 12:00 PM Dec 8, 2017 - 12:00

The jet can seat a maximum of 12, including the pilot (Pilatus Aircraft Ltd)

US and European authorities have given the green light to the Pilatus PC-24, the first business jet wholly assembled in Switzerland. The company plans to deliver 23 planes in 2018.

Pilatus revealed on Friday that the PC-24 jet had obtained type certificates from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This clears the ground for the planes to be delivered to customers abroad.

“The PC-24 is fully produced and assembled in Stans, Switzerland. Of course, we also buy components like the engine from suppliers on the world market,” a Pilatus spokesperson told swissinfo.ch.

The first delivery will be made to US private jet sharing company PlaneSense in December at the company’s HQ in Stans, canton Nidwalden. The list price (without additional options) is around $10 million (CHF9.97 million). Eight planes are currently on the assembly line and Pilatus expects to deliver 23 of 84 orders placed by 2018.

Branded as a “Super Versatile Jet” by Pilatus, the PC-24 – which can carry 11 passengers and one pilot – has a short take-off distance (856 metres or 2,810 feet) and can use unpaved runways. It comes with a cargo door as standard and can reach speeds of 440 knots (815 km/h) with a range of 3,275km (2,035 miles).

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.