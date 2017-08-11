This content was published on August 11, 2017 10:42 AM Aug 11, 2017 - 10:42

Swiss roads are among the safest in Europe despite more than 17,500 accidents last year (Police Canton Valais/Keystone)

The number of deaths in road, railway and air traffic accidents across Switzerland is the lowest in nearly 80 years.

A total of 256 people lost their lives in such accidents last year, according to a report from the Federal Statistics Office.

Of those, 216 were road deaths, significantly fewer than the 1,750 reported in 1970. However, 3,785 people suffered serious injuries on the roads in 2016.



The record low comes despite an increase in road transport over the past two decades.

The office did not state any possible reasons for the decline in deaths, but experts point out improved car and infrastructure safety standards.

This latest figures make Switzerland one of the safest countries in Europe for transportation, according to the report published on Thursday.

Speeding is the main cause of road accidents in Switzerland ahead of driving under in the influence of alcohol. By far the highest number of incidents occur on roads in built-up areas.

Trains remain the safest mode of transport in terms of distance covered despite 22 deaths in 2016, while motorcycles are considered the least safe.

No deadly accidents were reported involving mountain cable cars or boats on Swiss lakes and rivers last year.

swissinfo.ch/ug