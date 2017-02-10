Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

Podcast

‘Wolves and lynx have a role to play’

By Susan Misicka

Sci & Tech Environment

...
SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES Download MP3 file Download MP3 file

Swiss conservation biologist Raphaël Arlettaz explains the role of predators in an ecosystem, and tells us why we should take the time to stop and smell the free-tailed bats.

Related Stories

Many people in Valais would prefer that the wolves not come forth and multiply.
A mating male can make its distinctive call up to 500 times an hour
See in other languages: 2
These swan chicks could grow up to become polluting pests, according to Swiss farmers
See in another language: 1

Animals threatened

Where are all the chamois?

By SRF/RTR/Julie Hunt

The shy chamois are a captivating feature of the Swiss Alps, but they’re becoming scarce in some areas and winter sports are partly to blame.

comment1
Is a lone wolf more dangerous to livestock than an intact pack?

Flying habits

Tracking bird behaviour with a radar

A Swiss nature group has come up with a unique tool to find out more about flight behaviour: a radar that monitors bird movements. It's on the ...

Celebrity bears

Another wild bear becomes famous just for showing up on Swiss territory. It’s not unusual for wild bears to coexist with humans in countries like ...

Culture Environment