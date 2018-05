This content was published on May 10, 2018 11:00 AM May 10, 2018 - 11:00

How well can art reflect your mood or interpret your feelings?

For nearly three years, few people in one Alpine village understood what being thousands of miles from home meant to the Afghan asylum seekers in their midst. Until one day, when the men were shown paintings from a fine arts museum, and asked how the pictures said something about their lives.

Uphill How Afghans see their homes in paintings of the Alps By Dale Bechtel Four strangers in a strange place: how art can facilitate dialogue between Afghans and Swiss is only part of their story.





