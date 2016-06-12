Podcast Flagging up the risks and rewards of Brexit By Thomas Stephens Politics Business Society in depth: Direct democracy ... Print comment Share: share on google + share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES Download MP3 file (Keystone) Let’s be honest, no one knows what’s going to happen if Britain votes on June 23 to leave the EU. But here’s some ‘informed speculation’ from a debate in Geneva on what it could mean for non-EU Switzerland. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email Address