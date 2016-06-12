Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Flagging up the risks and rewards of Brexit

By Thomas Stephens

(Keystone)
Let’s be honest, no one knows what’s going to happen if Britain votes on June 23 to leave the EU. But here’s some ‘informed speculation’ from a debate in Geneva on what it could mean for non-EU Switzerland.

