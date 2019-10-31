This content was published on October 31, 2019 12:13 PM

This week, all eyes have been on a group of 150 people who arrived in Geneva. They’re there to try to work out the next steps for Syria, where war has raged for nearly a decade. In another “Inside Geneva” edition of our podcast, we’re asking whether these talks in Switzerland can lead to peace in Syria.

Host Imogen Foulkes and analyst Daniel Warner joined representatives from peacebuilding institutions in Geneva to discuss the ins and outs of the gathering. Who is – or isn’t – invited to the Syria Constitutional Committeeexternal link? What does that mean for a possible deal? And can there be lasting peace in Syria without justice for the atrocities committed during the war?

