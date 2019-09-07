Navigation

Podcast Inside Geneva: populist rhetoric and humanitarian work

In this podcast edition, we’re introducing a series called “Inside Geneva” – where we’re taking a closer look at the work being done by the international organisations that are based there.  

For example: How do humanitarian groups cope when politicians launch verbal attacks on refugees? 

swissinfo.ch correspondent Imogen Foulkes recently discussed that question with people who deal with it every day in Geneva: Liz Throssell of the UN Refugee Agencyexternal link, Matt Cochrane of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societiesexternal link and analyst Daniel Warner of the Graduate Institute Genevaexternal link.

IFRC Red Cross inaugurates new Geneva HQ

The new CHF59.4 million ($58.3 million) headquarters building was built thanks to a Swiss government loan.

