From US tensions with Iran to wildfires in Australia, 2020 has gotten off to an intense and challenging start for the world.

How will the United Nations handle these and other issues coming up this year? And what does the future hold for the international organization?

As part of our Inside Geneva series, host Imogen Foulkes joins UN representative Véronique Neiss as well as New York Times journalist Nick Cumming-Bruce and analyst Daniel Warner for a look at the year ahead.

Subscribe to this podcast, The Swiss Connection, for example on Apple Podcastsexternal link, PlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link to ensure that you don’t miss the next episode.



The Swiss Connection Calling all podcast fans In our podcast, The Swiss Connection, we talk to a variety of newsmakers based in Switzerland as well as Swiss nationals living abroad.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram