This content was published on September 16, 2019 11:00 AM

Switzerland has a new ambassador to the United States, former intelligence coordinator Jacques Pitteloud. He takes over from Martin Dahinden, who is retiring.

We caught up with Pitteloud just before he left for Washington. In this interview, he talks about Donald Trump, about his own past, and his African connections.

The photo above shows Pitteloud and his wife at an event to mark his arrival in Washington, and comes courtesy of the Embassy of Switzerland in the United States.

