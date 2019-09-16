Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Foreign affairs

Podcast Switzerland’s new US ambassador ‘fascinated’ to be in Washington

iTunes MP3 file

Switzerland has a new ambassador to the United States, former intelligence coordinator Jacques Pitteloud. He takes over from Martin Dahinden, who is retiring. 

We caught up with Pitteloud just before he left for Washington. In this interview, he talks about Donald Trump, about his own past, and his African connections.

The photo above shows Pitteloud and his wife at an event to mark his arrival in Washington, and comes courtesy of the Embassy of Switzerland in the United States. 

Subscribe to our podcast, for example on Apple Podcastsexternal link, to ensure that you don’t miss the next one.

Jacques Pitteloud  Meet Switzerland’s new man in Washington 

Switzerland’s incoming ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud talks about his priorities and how he sees his post.


Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters