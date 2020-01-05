This content was published on January 5, 2020 11:00 AM

Corals are our underwater forest, supporting a whole ecosystem. But they are fast disappearing due to global warming. Swiss and Israeli scientists have discovered that corals in the Red Sea are more resistant to climate change.

Now Switzerland is leading a project aimed at bringing scientists from the Red Sea countries together to help save the corals.

