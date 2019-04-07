This content was published on April 7, 2019 11:00 AM

In a refugee camp, one of the first challenges is usually water. But a Swiss project has helped one camp to find more.

The Geneva-based United Nations refugee agency has an obligation to provide enough water, and it often has to spend a lot of money trucking it in from elsewhere. But at Bidi Bidi camp in northern Uganda, a Swiss method has helped quadruple the water supply by finding more productive wells. So how does it work, and can it be applied elsewhere?

