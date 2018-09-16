Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Podcast The Swiss woman who made a splash in Boston

...
MP3 file

Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent the past two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.

In 2000, she founded the Charles River Conservancy (CRC)external link, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the urban parklands along the waterfront.

Having grown up swimming in the River Rhine in Basel, Renata wants to get people swimming in the once badly-polluted Charles. The CRC is developing plans for a swim park that would give Bostonians the chance to enjoy the river that inspired the song “Dirty Water” by The Standellsexternal link.

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunesexternal link to ensure that you don’t miss the next one.

Through the years with a water lover

Two women and girl at the water's edge wearing bathing costumes.

Renata with her daughter (right) swimming in the Aare River in Bern (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

Black and white photo portrait of a woman

Renata shortly after she moved to the states (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

woman on bridge

On the Weeks Bridge spanning the Charles River and connecting Boston and Cambridge (courtesy of Charles River Conservancy)

woman windsurfing

Renata windsurfing on the Charles (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

Woman photographed mid-air, while jumping into water

Renata jumping into the Charles in 2005 (Matthew J. Lee of the Boston Globe)

Woman swimming

Renata at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 (Aram Boghosian)

Woman and man photographed by the water with swimmers

Renata and Olympic Swimmer Alex Meyer at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 (Aram Boghosian)

Group of people celebrating, holding hands

Renata and gala guests at Renata’s retirement gala in 2018 (Paige Brown Photography)

river pool and city skyline

This artistic rendering shows how a swim park could fit within the urban landscape of Boston. (Stantec, Charles River Conservancy)

An image gallery about Renata von Tscharner

Facebook Live

Two women talking

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters