Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Police survey

A surge in gun permits

By Jessica Dacey

Business Politics
in depth: Gun violence

...
 See in other languages: 6  Languages: 6

In Switzerland, anyone wanting a gun applies to their cantonal police for a permit. A survey by swissinfo.ch shows permit applications were up almost everywhere in 2015.

The small canton of Obwalden – a mountainous tourist area with around 36,000 residents - reported the biggest spike in gun permits granted, 149 compared with 100 in 2014.

Canton Aargau - one of the most densely populated regions of Switzerland – processed the most: 478 permits more than in 2014.

Jura, a canton reliant on watchmaking and agriculture, was the only canton to issue fewer permits, going from 230 to 221.

Here’s a breakdown.

Obwalden police commented that the rise could largely be attributable to the trend toward using a variety of weapons at shooting ranges, which would require more permits. Police in Aargau cautioned that a rise in gun permits does not automatically equal more weapons in people’s hands. Some permits are requested for guns being sold or already in circulation, for instance.

Switzerland has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world because of its militia army. The defence ministry estimates that some two million guns are in private hands in a population of 8.3million. 

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus