Body cameras put to the test

Zurich’s police force have begun testing body cameras, in an effort to prevent altercations with officers. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



In Switzerland, the use by police of video cameras is restricted to tasks such as traffic monitoring or crowd control, especially during demonstrations or sporting events.Since January 1, some police officers in Zurich have begun wearing small cameras. These body cams can be attached to an officer’s helmet, glasses, shoulder or chest.



The pilot project is part of a wider plan by local authorities to curb attacks on police officers that have risen sharply in the past few years. The hope is that the cameras will prevent attacks or at least gather evidence to aid in the prosecution of offenders.

However, the use of body cameras is controversial since their success preventing violence has been called into doubt.



The pilot project runs for two years.

