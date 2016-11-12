Political creatures
Animals in the circus of democracy
Animals are almost always popping up in politics. This is because politics is almost always a question of grabbing people’s attention – in other words, advertising.
In front of the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne two police carry an organutan away. The demonstrators said food giant Nestlé was contributing to deforestation in the Indonesian rain forest by using palm oil in its products. Would anyone have noticed it was a normal protestor being escorted from the scene?
Animal images can be obvious in political campaigns, like pandas when you’re talking about, well, pandas, elephants to highlight the plight of elephants, or a very big salmon when it comes to reintroducing the fish to the Rhine.
Some creatures are also obvious symbols: A polar bear when you’re talking about the Arctic; a piggy bank when it comes to savings.
And some are downright surreal …
(Images: Keystone unless stated otherwise; Text: Renat Künzi).