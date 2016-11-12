Farmers demonstrate in front of parliament as politicians debate milk prices in 2009.

Young Socialists campaign at the World Economic Forum in Davos in favour of an initiative to cap executive pay at no more than 12 times the lowest salary workers in a firm.

Union workers use red umbrellas to protest in Zurich.

A WWF campaign in Basel to return salmon to the Rhine, cleaning up the river between Basel and Bingen, Germany. In recent years salmon have made a comeback.

Delivering signatures for an initiative for health insurance reform in Bern in 2012. The initiative was rejected.

Gathering signatures for an initative on the postal service in 2002. It was narrowly rejected.

A Greenpeace activist demonstrates in Zurich in 2013 to protect the Arctic from oil firms.

Rally for a cantonal initiative for fair taxes in April 2015. The slogan was "We've been plucked enough!"

The Swiss animal protection organisation "cage free country" protests in front of parliament in 2005 for better animal protection laws.

1,600 panda bears - as many are now living in the wild - in Geneva for the WWF Panda Quest iphone game in 2011. (Photopress/WWF/Mamco)

An elephant in 2004 at Zurich as part of a WWF exhibit on the killing of the animal.

Members of the group for Switzerland Without an Army, GSOA, draw attention to army spending with a piggy bank in 2013 at Bern.

Ueli Maurer, then president of the Swiss People's Party, presents the new campaign mascot, Zottel, at canton Zurich in 2007.