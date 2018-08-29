In a message to parliament on Wednesday, the Swiss government says it rejects a people's initiative calling for more transparency in political party funding, and sees no reason to legislate on the issue.
This comes in response to an initiative launched by parties including the Social Democrats, Greens and centre-right Conservative Democrats, along with the Swiss branch of Transparency International. The initiative calls for parties to publish the origin of all donations over CHF10,000 ($10,290). In addition, individuals and committees who donate more than CHF100,000 to a campaign – or more than CHF10,000 per person – would have to declare the total amount they have donated and where it all came from. Accepting anonymous donations would be illegal.
But the government says these rules would be hard to reconcile with the particularities of the Swiss political system, such as federalism and direct democracy. The system means political forces control and counter-balance each other, Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the media.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.