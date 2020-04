Every Swiss political party has backed the Federal Council's emergency measures that have been introduced to combat the virus. Such unity is rare, even in Swiss politics. Urs Leuthard from Swiss Public TV, SRF, explains why Swiss consensus politics is likely to help the Alpine nation get through the current crisis. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

