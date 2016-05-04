Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Expensive care

Health treatment costs under scrutiny

Politics Health

...

The government plans to increase efforts to examine the use of certain medical treatments and technologies in a bid to reduce health costs.

 Interior Minister Alain Berset said a special programme for health technology assessment would be set up over the next few years to systematically re-evaluate treatments and services covered by the mandatory health insurance. 

“The aim is to improve efficiency and efficacy of the health system while maintaining a high quality. It is estimated that savings of up to 20% of total health costs are possible,” Berset said. 

With its excellent but costly health system, Switzerland has for a long time hesitated to introduce controls due to a lack of financial resources, he added. 

In a first phase, the Federal Health Office is to re-evaluate knee arthroscopies, surgeries on the spine and clinical treatments of iron deficiencies. 

Berset said the planned measures infringed on the freedom of doctors and hospitals, but it was in line with demands by parliament which will have to approve the necessary funds of CHF7.5 million ($7.9 million) annually. 

As part of the government’s health policy, the Swiss authorities also set drugs prices and conduct regular reviews.

Urs Geiser, swissinfo.ch


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus