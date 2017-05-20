May 20, 2017 - 17:00

The reform forsees boosting renewables, including wind and solar power, to replace nuclear energy (Keystone)

Voters on Sunday will decide on a new energy law that aims to promote renewable energy, ban new nuclear power plants and lower energy consumption.

Even though the Energy Strategy 2050external link was approved by parliament last year, it comes to a vote since it was challenged by the conservative right Swiss People’s Party. It is also opposed by parts of the Swiss business community and some environmental groups.

The strategy foresees the gradual transition to a nuclear-free energy supply. The government initiated the policy change following the 2011 nuclear accident at Fukushima in Japan.

Supporters say the law will make Switzerland less dependent on energy imports while maintaining its high supply standard. They argue it will also help reduce Switzerland’s energy-related environmental impact.

The Energy Strategy aims to increase solar, wind, biomass and geothermal energy output and provides additional subsidies to loss-making hydroelectric utilities. Nuclear power would be phased out gradually, starting in 2019. The country’s five reactors would be shut down if no longer deemed safe by the nuclear watchdog.

Nuclear power accounts for about 38% of energy produced in Switzerland.

Turbulent campaign

But opponents have warned of a potential energy shortage and excessive bureaucracy as well as high costs for consumers.

During the campaign in the run-up to May 21, both sides accused each other of presenting misleading figures about the price an average household will have to pay if the strategy is implemented, ranging from an increase of CHF40 ($40.7) to CHF3,200 annually.

The latest opinion polls found that the law is likely to win a majority but revealed waning support for the reforms. The pollsters said many citizens were increasingly puzzled and irritated by the flurry of different energy issues – often difficult to verify - that were put forward by opponents.

Nuclear and people’s power

It is the eighth time in recent history that Swiss voters have the final say on nuclear power in a nationwide ballot.

Last November, just over 54% of voters rejected a proposal to limit the lifespan of nuclear power plants to 45 years. This would have meant the end of nuclear energy production by 2029.

The issue is likely to remain on the political agenda regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s vote.

Parliament is due to consider the introduction of special climate and electricity taxes as part of a second phase of the energy reform.

Earlier this week, a citizen’s committee started collecting signatures for a proposal to ban the production of nuclear power as well as financial participation in such power plants abroad exporting their output to Switzerland.

Campaigners have 18 months to collect at least 100,000 signatures to force a nationwide vote.

swissinfo.ch

