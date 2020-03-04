Navigation

Pop culture For Eurovision, Swiss enter first French song in a decade

Gjon Muharremaj, whose stage name is Gjon’s Tears

Switzerland has selected Fribourg singer Gjon’s Tears to perform “Répondez-moi” [Answer me] at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

This is the first time in ten years that Switzerland is competing with a French song.

+ In 1988, Switzerland won the ESC – with Céline Dion singing in French

In keeping with this year’s ESC motto “Open up”, Gjon Muharremaj says he’s open to the adventure however it turns out.

“I want to do my best, I want to show that I am proud of myself, my roots and everything I have achieved,” the 21-year-old told Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.

Muharremaj’s parents come from Albania and Kosovo. Although he himself grew up in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and calls the country his home, he says these influences mean a lot to him. He has competed at the national and international level and reached the semi-finals in the French edition of “The Voice” last year.

Last year, Luca Hänni placed fourth with the song “She Got Me”. It was Switzerland’s best result in years.

