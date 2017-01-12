Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Where Switzerland is growing the most

Between 1981 and 2015, Switzerland’s population grew by around a third to 8.3 million. This map shows how the growth was distributed unequally. The demographic increase was above average between Lake Geneva and Lake Neuchâtel in the French-speaking part of the country, in Italian-speaking Ticino in the south and in the flat areas in the east. Growth was below average, on the other hand, in large parts of canton Bern and Jura. (SRF-SWI)

(SRF-SWI)

