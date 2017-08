Raoul Thoos and Etha Thoos-Struick, Holland

We have lived on the coast of the Netherlands for 16 years. When we think of Switzerland, we think of mountains first. From the outside we have the impression that the divide between the left and the right is getting bigger and bigger. The battles are becoming more bitter. What makes Switzerland different from other countries? It has preserved its own identity. Here, Switzerland can be an example for other countries, especially in a globalised world.