Traditional post offices to give way

Swiss plan to increase retail "access points" and reduce traditional post offices (Keystone)

Switzerland’s postal service has announced plans for a major overhaul that would cut hundreds of traditional post offices – potentially affecting around 1,200 staff.

But the state-owned Swiss Post said it aims to increase its network of retail “access points” over the next four years to 4,000, up from the current 3,700.

In detailed presentations released on Wednesday, the post office said it “envisages a network of 800 to 900 traditional post offices by 2020”, down from the current number of 1,400.

“It will avoid closing post offices without replacing them, and will provide alternative solutions in all cases,” said an online statement. “By 2020, around 1,200 employees could be affected by changes. Swiss Post aims to continue to avoid redundancies.”

The postal service says the planned changes reflect a shift in customer needs and habits toward round-the-clock services for handling letters and parcels and for making payment transactions.



“While many customers still enjoy a trip to the post office, over-the-counter turnover has declined very sharply on the whole – by 63% for letters, 42% for parcels and 37% for payment transactions since the year 2000,” the postal service says.

