Major computer glitch hits finance retailer

PostFinance is the number for financial transactions in Switzerland (Keystone)

One of Switzerland’s leading financial institutions has been hit by a major technical failure denying around 1.7 million of its customers access to their e-banking services.

PostFinance, the banking division of the Post Office, confirmed that the unidentified computer problem began on Sunday, blocking online banking operations for about 24 hours.

The state-run company assured that no customer data were affected by the incident and it ruled out an attack by hackers in a statement on Monday.

Later in the day, it announced “e-finance availability” had been stable, but the company would continue to monitor the situation.

PostFinance, the number five in Switzerland’s financial service sector was also a victim of a major computer problem last September.

IT experts say the recurrent technical breakdowns could be the symptom of a general flaw in the system, showing its vulnerability to attacks by botnets which overload a target with spam requests.

The incidents appear to be in contrast to the company’s marketing pitch: “As number one for financial transactions in Switzerland, we guarantee trouble-free cash flow on a daily basis,” as PostFinance states on its website.

