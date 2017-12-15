This content was published on December 15, 2017 8:54 AM Dec 15, 2017 - 08:54

Storms and high winds in the Lake Lucerne region knocked out power across the area. Conditions were similar to this past wind storm on the Rigi mountain above the lake

Overnight storms and heavy snowfall have cut off electricity to around 7,000 households in central Switzerland. The extreme weather also caused a landslide and flooding, cutting off roads and small communities, but there are no reports of casualties.

The worst of the weather hit canton Lucerne on Thursday night and Friday morning, with gusts of wind being measured at over 100kmph in mountainous regions. Other parts of Switzerland were also affected by the storms, but have not reported such significant damage as in canton Lucerne.

Thousands of people in the canton have suffered severe power disruptions as heavy snow and strong winds took down power lines.

A landslide has cut off the road between Entlebuch and Wolhusen while floods forced the closure of a road near Emmen. The emergency services and electricity engineers are working to clear the damage and reestablish power.

