Praiseworthy literature The new hallucinogenic trips of T.C. Boyle

On the day he was awarded the Jonathan Swift prize in Zurich, T. C. Boyle talks satire and the plans for his next novel about Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann, who discovered the hallucinogenic drug LSD. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

