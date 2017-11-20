This content was published on November 20, 2017 11:32 AM Nov 20, 2017 - 11:32

On the day he was awarded the Jonathan Swift prize in Zurich, T. C. Boyle talks satire and the plans for his next novel about Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann, who discovered the hallucinogenic drug LSD. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)



