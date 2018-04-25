In a further measure, the government agreed to extend an animal databaseexternal link to include sheep and goats. Holders of such animals must notify the authorities of births, deaths, imports, exports as well as sales.
Most of the new measures are due to come into force in June. The registration duty will be introduced by 2020.
A similar system has been in place for bovines since 2000. It was later extended to include horses, donkeys and pigs. Four years ago, it also became mandatory to register the slaughter of fowl, sheep and goats.
