This content was published on April 25, 2018 11:47 AM Apr 25, 2018 - 11:47

Infected cattle may be vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease (Keystone)

The government has decided to boost efforts aimed at preventing animal diseases from spreading in Switzerland.

It agreed that “necessary measures” can be taken to combat the possible transmission of tuberculosis to Swiss cattle from contaminated deer in neighbouring Austria.

It also gave the green light for a vaccination campaign for cattle to protect them against lumpy skin disease, a statement (in French/German)external link on Wednesday said.

+ Switzerland is attempting to clean up its farms by reducing pesticides

In a further measure, the government agreed to extend an animal databaseexternal link to include sheep and goats. Holders of such animals must notify the authorities of births, deaths, imports, exports as well as sales.

Most of the new measures are due to come into force in June. The registration duty will be introduced by 2020.

A similar system has been in place for bovines since 2000. It was later extended to include horses, donkeys and pigs. Four years ago, it also became mandatory to register the slaughter of fowl, sheep and goats.



swissinfo.ch/ug

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!