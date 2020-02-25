This content was published on February 25, 2020 12:59 PM

The report published on Tuesday concluded that Swiss businesses and consumers could save over CHF3.3 billion a year if they were able to source such products directly abroad.

(© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Every year the Swiss spend CHF1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) more than their neighbours for clothing purchased online in Switzerland, as consumers are prevented from accessing the same items outside the country, a comparative survey has shown.

The studyexternal link by the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland analysed 1,000 products bought online in Switzerland this year. These included catering equipment, healthcare devices, research and educational equipment and materials, clothing, contact lenses, body care products and perfumes, and food and baby products.

The report published on Tuesday concluded that Swiss businesses and consumers could save over CHF3.3 billion a year if they were able to source such products directly abroad.

The biggest annual cost-saving would be in the clothing sector (CHF1.9 billion), followed by the hospital sector (CHF 600 million), and for personal body and facial care products (CHF 292 million) and perfumes (CHF 149 million), it said.

Swiss families could save CHF78 million a year if they could order nappies and baby food directly abroad at the same prices charged in, for example, Germany.

Swiss prices are notoriously high for many products and services when compared globally. In 2018, according to Eurostatexternal link, Swiss clothing and footwear was 22% higher than the European Union average, while food prices were 63% higher.

The study focused on orders placed online. Owing to geo-blocking, a common practice where retailers prevent online shoppers from buying cheaper products or services from sites abroad, or because foreign suppliers refuse to deliver to Switzerland, firms and customers are forced to purchase products either from retailers or manufacturers in Switzerland or through exclusive importers.



Tuesday’s survey was commissioned by the campaigners behind the “Fair Prices” initiative, which handed in signatures in December 2017 to trigger a nationwide vote on the issue of affordable consumer goods. The Swiss parliament is due to examine the initiative proposal on March 9.



Money Opinion poll: Swiss object to paying 'premium prices' for imported goods Swiss citizens are chafing at the “premium prices" they pay for branded imported goods, according to an opinion poll published by Le Matin ... This content was published on January 5, 2020 4:36 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh) 瑞士人反对为进口商品支付“溢价”

Keystone-SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018