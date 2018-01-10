This content was published on January 10, 2018 8:50 PM Jan 10, 2018 - 20:50

Out of print: Swiss regional newspaper ONZ, printed at the Ringier plant near Lucerne before folding in 2012 (© KEYSTONE / WALTER BIERI)

Swiss printer Ringier Print has confirmed its plans to close its plant in the Lucerne suburb of Adligenswil – which will result in the loss of 172 jobs.

Ringierexternal link had already announced in early November that its newspaper printing plant would be shut down in late 2018. Both staff and trade unions submitted proposals to keep the plant open by printing a mix of Ringier and external commissions – which would have preserved 132 jobs. Management rejected these proposals and confirmed the closure on Wednesday.

Publications like the newspaper Blick will be printed in Tamedia’s plants in Zurich, Bern and Bussigny in canton Vaud. Ringier says employees affected by the Lucerne cuts will be offered vacant jobs at the Tamedia print centers in Zurich or Bern.

The Adligenswil plant prints daily, weekly and trade newspapers as well as advertising supplements. Ringier Print reports that market prices have fallen, preventing it from covering its costs.

Ex Libris cuts 100 jobs

Also on Wednesday, Swiss book and music retailer Ex Librisexternal link announced that it would be closing about 75% of its 57 shops and cutting about 115 of its 330 jobs within the next year.

To stay in business, Ex Libris says it plans to become an online retailer with a focus on books. As a subsidiary of supermarket giant Migros, Ex Libris says it will try to provide its newly unemployed with other positions within the Migros group.

For the fiscal year 2017, Ex Libris reported a renewed sales slump of 15% for its brick-and-mortar branches. Since 2010, the media trader has already closed 60 branches. Its online store, by contrast, experienced a sales increase of 8%.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/sm

