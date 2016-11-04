Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Prix Courage

Volunteer refugee aid worker honoured

Politics Disaster Human interest

...

A former IT employee who gave up his job to devote himself to helping refugees in Greece has won this year’s Prix Courage prize, given to those who undertake courageous acts.

“If I see injustice, I have to act,” Michael Räber said as he received his award on Friday evening in Zurich.

40-year-old Räber has been working for about a year on the Greek island of Lesbos, giving help to refugees, many of whom are fleeing conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries.

Räber’s work is an “act of heroism,” said jury president and national parliamentarian Pascale Bruderer Wyss. She put particular emphasis on the word “act”. Often people thought they should do something, but Michael Räber had actually done something and was still doing so, she added.

Räber’s life changed after he spent his holidays in Greece in summer 2015. He met a refugee in the capital Athens, who was living in degrading conditions. Two days later he had spoken to his wife, resigned his job in IT and started a small aid organisation schwizerchrüz.ch with a friend.

Since then he has helped more than 100 refugees, including cooking for the homeless on Lesbos, helping people coming in on boats, and distributing around 14,000 pairs of shoes to those in need in a refugee camp the northern Greece. 

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.


swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

An asylum seeker at Como station, near the Swiss-Italian border, in August (Keystone)
See in another language: 1
This refugee family is one of the few resettled from Italy and Greece to other European countries through an agreed-upon resettlement programme (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
(swissinfo.ch)
Visual data
See in other languages: 9

Focus