Prix Montagne Avalanche control system wins mountain award

...
A deployment box at the top of a tower

A deployment box at the top of a tower contains 12 explosive charges which can be individually deployed by remote control

(RTS-SWI)

Wyssen Avalanche Control, a Bernese company that produces software and applications for avalanche protection, has won the Prix Montagne 2017. 

The annual CHF40,000 ($41,700) prize has been given since 2011 for “economically successful projects from the mountain regions” that have contributed to the creation of value and to economic diversity.

