The non-profit arts organisation Swiss Institute in New York is about to open its first permanent space in the East Village.
Its new home, a renovated former bank, includes a library, a bookstore and a rooftop space, as well as rooms for exhibitions and public programmes, according to the instituteexternal link.
It's due to open on Thursday.
This move comes with the launch of educational programmes designed by artists, local schools and community groups, the organisers say.
The aim of the Swiss Institute is to promote “forward-thinking and experimental art through innovative exhibitions and programmes”.
Founded 32 years ago by a group of Swiss expats, the institution initially focused on the presentation of Swiss artists and culture. Its mission was later expanded to include the promotion of international artists.
The Swiss Institute was previously located at three other sites before temporarily operating as an itinerant organisation with offsite exhibitions and projects at a variety of locations in New York and beyond.
