This content was published on March 17, 2020 4:02 PM

Members of the governing Federal Council, pictured during a media briefing on March 16. (Keystone / Anthony Anex)

On March 17, the Federal Council (Switzerland's executive body) issued a recommendation for all residents to stay at home, especially the sick and elderly.

Exceptions are: residents who must go to their place of work or cannot work from home, people who must see their doctor or pick up medication at a pharmacy, those who are providing assistance to someone in need, or those who need to purchase food or other essential household supplies.





