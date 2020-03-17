Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Public service announcement Coronavirus: Instructions from the Swiss government

federal council

Members of the governing Federal Council, pictured during a media briefing on March 16.

(Keystone / Anthony Anex)

On March 17, the Federal Council (Switzerland's executive body) issued a recommendation for all residents to stay at home, especially the sick and elderly.

Exceptions are: residents who must go to their place of work or cannot work from home, people who must see their doctor or pick up medication at a pharmacy, those who are providing assistance to someone in need, or those who need to purchase food or other essential household supplies.


covid-19 updates Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, with at least 2,600 people testing positive and 19 deaths.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters