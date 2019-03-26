Public transport enjoys another record year among tourists

This content was published on March 26, 2019 4:39 PM

On board the Gotthard Panorama Express (Keystone)

Foreign visitors spent 6.4% more on Swiss Travel System tickets in 2018 than in the previous year. Sales rose to over CHF130 million ($131 million).

2018 is thus the sixth record year in a row, the Swiss Federal Railways saidexternal link on Tuesday. Chinese guests were the top foreign users of public transport, with sales of CHF20.3 million, an increase of 14.9%.

They were followed by visitors from India and the United States, with sales growth of 18.1% and 14.9% respectively. The leader in 2017, South Korea, followed in fourth place, following a decline in sales of 8.2%.

The federal railways said one of the reasons for last year’s success was the Grand Train Tour of Switzerlandexternal link. This “tourist magnet”, it said, “links the country’s most beautiful panoramic routes into a unique 1,280-kilometre route and leads foreign visitors by public transport to the highlights and sights of Switzerland all year round”.

The Swiss Travel System is a marketing company founded in 2011 by the Swiss Federal Railways, Switzerland Tourismexternal link and five tourist rail companies.





