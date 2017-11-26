Hundreds of people have been hit by Swiss trams since 2010; some died of their injuries. While most of the accidents occur in Zurich, the most accident-prone tram stops are in Basel.
From 2010-2016, The Federal Office of Transportexternal link recorded 361 accidents following collisions between trams and pedestrians. Zurich had 137 accidents altogether, Basel 68 and Bern 23. These resulted in 12 deaths in Zurich, two in Basel and one in Bern.
However, there were no fatal accidents at the nation’s most dangerous tram stops – namely, those with the most accidents involving pedestrians.
Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung takes a closer look at the statistics and compares various Swiss cities and tram stops for that seven-year time period. The stops with the most tram-pedestrian collisions are: Basel main train station (8 minor, 2 serious), Zurich Stauffacher (5 minor, 2 serious), Basel Barfüsserplatz (3 minor, 3 serious), Basel Heuwaage (5 minor, 1 serious), and Geneva Plainpalais (6 minor).
The article attributes the accidents to hard-to-navigate crossings, inattentive pedestrians and the increasing demands on tram drivers.
