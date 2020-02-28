This content was published on February 28, 2020 10:09 AM

Frida Polli is a neuroscientist and co-founder of pymetrics, an AI-based job matching platform based in the United States.

pymetricsexternal link uses games or exercise based on neuroscientific research to assess cognitive, social and emotional aptitudes that are more inherent and less a product of social and demographic environment than a resume.

The company is part of a wave of new assessment-style tools, many using artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, to build a more efficient, effective and enjoyable job search and recruitment process.

During an interview at the World Economic Forum, Polli told swissinfo.ch that pymetrics doesn’t believe there is any trait that is always good or always bad and is against a talent model that leaders, for example, need to have certain skills.

“We should measure people based on their potential not what they’ve been trained on,” Polli argues.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018