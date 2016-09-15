Rüschlikon rated most attractive Swiss municipality

"Attractiveness" was judged by a number of quality-of-life factors, including community safety and infrastructure. (Keystone)

The three square kilometre (one square mile) community of Rüschlikon in canton Zurich has been named Switzerland’s most attractive, by Zurich-based news weekly Die Weltwoche.

The publication made its judgement by evaluating 919 Swiss municipalities against 50 quality of life categories, including tax burden, infrastructure and community safety.

Three other Zurich communities – Zumikon, Zollikon, and Kilchberg – took the second, third, and fourth prizes, respectively. Corsier in canton Geneva took fifth place and Comano in Italian-speaking canton Ticino came in sixth. Bringing up the rear in 919th place was Porrentruy, canton Jura.

Rüschlikon, which is located on the west shore of Lake Zurich and has a population of about 6,000, rose from fifth place last year to top the list of Swiss municipalities with more than 2,000 inhabitants. Switzerland has a total of 2,287 municipalities – the smallest division of government.

Many notable figures call Rüschlikon home including Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg, Lafarge-Holcim CEO Eric Olsen, Swiss Federal Railways president Monika Ribar and president of Zurich football club FCZ Ancillo Canepa.

