The derailed freight train, as seen on Friday evening (Keystone)

Traffic at Switzerland’s fourth largest railway station in Winterthur remains disrupted after a freight train derailed there on Friday evening. The Swiss Federal Railways has responded to criticism by saying it is doing all it can.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the federal railways said that regional and long-distance operations should be partly resuming by Sunday lunchtime.

Currently no trains are going via Winterthur in the direction of Schaffhausen or St Gallen. Buses are covering various disrupted routes.

Repairs to were progressing at full steam, but are complex and would need time, said the company.

The freight train, which was carrying gravel, came off the tracks on Friday, during peak home commute time. An electricity pole was damaged, leading to a brief electricity blackout, which was followed by a shorter one later. Three wagons were affected. Nobody was hurt.

Some trains to Zurich were running a few hours after the accident, but many commuters faced long waits, particularly those on the East-West axis where trains were cancelled. Some took to social media to express their dismay at the delays and lack of alternatives to get back home.

Hundreds of travellers were stranded at different stations along the routes from Winterthur on Friday evening, Swiss public television SRF reportedexternal link. Federal railways spokesman Stephan Wehle told SRF that when accidents happened at peak times, it was hard to avoid some chaos. Winterthur is the fourth biggest station in Switzerland, he said.



Commuters waiting at Winterthur station on Friday evening (Keystone)

The emergency concept had worked, but the situation has been “very exceptional”, he addedexternal link. The blackout had hindered operations, plus there are not lots of replacement trains available straightaway, he added. Coordination with bus companies also takes time.



The federal railways said on Saturday that the reason for the accident was probably that the locking on a conveyor belt vehicle from an external company had been put into the wrong mode. It then pushed the other wagons off the rails while moving over a track switch. Investigations are ongoing as to how the accident exactly came about, the company said.



