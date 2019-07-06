This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, a turning point in the modern gay rights movement (Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

Around 35,000 people took to the streets in Geneva on Saturday for a LGBTIQ parade, the culmination of a week of activities.

Marchers called for an end to discrimination based on sexual orientation and the same rights for all. The Swiss eventexternal link is organized every year in a different canton; the last time it was held in canton Geneva was in 2011.

This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, a turning point in the modern gay rights movement.

Geneva mayor Sandrine Salerno paid tribute to men and women who have been fighting for equal rights for 50 years.

“There will be other fights but we commit ourselves with the certainty of winning them,” she declared.

Marchers went through the city centre from the Palais Wilson across the Mont Blanc bridge to the Parc des Bastions accompanied by musicians in a colourful celebration.



Similar parades have been held around the world in recent weeks from India to Europe. Millions lined the streets of New York last Sunday to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Inter and Queer) equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history. Event organizers and city officials said 150,000 parade marchers and up to 4 million visitors commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

