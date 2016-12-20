Swiss offer condolences over Berlin attack

Candles burn near the attack scene in Berlin, Germany on December 20 (Keystone)

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman has said that he is “deeply affected” by an attack in Berlin, which saw a lorry plough into the middle of a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

German police say they are investigating a “probable terror attack”. The man driving the lorry in the incident, which happened at around 8.14pm local time, one of the market’s busiest times, had been detained.

Schneider-Amman tweeted that “our thoughts are with the victims and their families”.



Tief betroffen von den tragischen Ereignissen in Berlin. Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Familien. #BundespräsidentCH — J N Schneider-Ammann (@_BR_JSA) December 19, 2016

Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter has offered Switzerland’s condolences to his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the government’s chief spokesman André Simonazzi, has said.



Berlin: outre le président de la Conf., le chef du DFAE a également présenté ses condoléances à son homologue allemand, M. Steinmeier. — André Simonazzi (@BR_Sprecher) December 19, 2016

The Swiss foreign ministry told swissinfo.ch on Tuesday midday that it had no information at the moment as to whether there were any Swiss victims. Clarifications on this were still ongoing, a spokeswoman said in email comments. The Swiss diplomatic representation in Berlin is in contact with the local authorities, she added.

Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters in Bern on Tuesday that she was “appalled” and “saddened” by the attack.



The Swiss foreign ministry has updated its travel advice for Germany, saying that people are to keep up to date through the media and follow the advice of the local authorities.