This content was published on September 24, 2017 1:12 PM Sep 24, 2017 - 13:12

(sda-ats)

A Chinese vase, estimated at CHF500 ($516) to CHF800, has been sold in Geneva for a record CHF5 million, according to the auction house, Genève-Enchères.

"Including the commission, the vase will cost the Asian buyer CHF6.08 million," auctioneer Olivier Fichot told the AFP news agency.

The 60cm high vase with three blue dragons on a yellow background was listed in the catalogue as originating from the beginning of the 20th century with a fake 18th century Qianlong seal.

Qing dynasty?

Two people competing in the bidding war dated the vase from the time of the Qing dynasty, under emperor Qianlong. However, Fichot cautioned the bidders that the vase was difficult to date.

The object was part of a Geneva collection of Asian art auctioned off on Thursday.

According to Fichot, it was the highest auction price achieved in Geneva by the auction house, apart from jewellery and watches. A bronze Buddha worth CHF550,000 held the previous record.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/db